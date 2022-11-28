DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street

Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there.

Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.

Authorities later identified the body as 24-year-old Jimmy Reynolds Jr., of Philadelphia, Norwood police said. Officials in the city had reported Reynolds missing from North Philly just three days before his body was discovered.

An autopsy eventually ruled Reynolds died from multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide, investigators said.

Police obtained a warrant to search a house on the 3700 block of North Darien Street in Philadelphia in connection with the murder. During the search, officials said they found evidence confirming that Reynolds was murdered there, though they did not explain their reasoning.

Norwood police said they have a suspect in mind, and said the case is now being investigated by detectives in Philadelphia.

Authorities also said the Philadelphia office of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation "from the start," but did not say if they believe the killing was drug-related.

