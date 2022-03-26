Contact Us
Police & Fire

Dad Of 4 Killed In Road Rage DelCo Shooting: Report

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way
Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A dad of four was killed in what local police are calling a road rage shooting near a high school in Delaware County on Friday, March 25.

The deadly shooting broke out at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way around 7:55 a.m., close to Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Upper Darby police said. No students were outside at the time.

The victim, a 56-year-old Havertown dad, was stopped at a red light with his window down when he was shot in the head by another motorist, CBS3 reports.

Police are looking for a white Audi A4 after reviewing surveillance video from the scene, which shows the vehicle speeding down Lansdowne Avenue after the shooting, according to the news outlet.

The intersection was closed while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

Click here for more from CBS3.

