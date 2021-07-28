DA: US Marshals Find Deadly DelCo Stabbing Suspect Hiding In Basement Ceiling

A man wanted in a deadly Delaware County stabbing was found by members of the US Marshals Task Force hiding in the basement ceiling of a property in Delaware, authorities announced.

Sheriff Potter, 25, of Chester, was arrested in connection with the July 8 stabbing death of Kevin Canty, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Wednesday, July 28.

Potter is facing charges of criminal homicide, murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree, and possession of a criminal instrument.

Chester police officers responded to the 1600 block of Edgmont Avenue for a one-car accident, where Canty was found in the driver's seat with a serious stab wound to his thigh, the DA said.

Canty was pronounced dead at the scene, while Potter was identified as a suspect, thanks to witness accounts and surveillance footage that captured the confrontation leading up to the stabbing, authorities said.

Potter was captured in Wilmington, DE, on Monday, July 26 by Chester police officer Frank Myers and members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was found hiding in the basement ceiling of the property.

Officer Myers also recovered a fully loaded SKS assault rifle, which was later found to have been stolen out of Cecil County Maryland.

"This case marks yet another life lost because of a dispute over drugs and turf," Stollsteimer said.

"Violence is not, and will not be, treated as routine. I want the residents of the City of Chester to know that we will continue to solve these crimes and arrest the perpetrators."

Potter waived extradition and was transported back to Chester Police headquarters for processing. He was arraigned by District Justice Michael Burns, and was denied bail.

Potter was committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 9.

The District Attorney and the Criminal Investigations Division remind anyone in Delaware County who observes suspicious activity to call 911 immediately and provide the most specific and accurate details possible to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the call for service.

