DA: Philly Man 'Targeted' Victim In Deadly Shooting At Delaware County Hotel

A Philadelphia man was arrested on accusations "he targeted another man for assassination" in a deadly shooting that broke out at a hotel in Delaware County last month, authorities announced.

Charles Thomas Drewery, 42, was charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and related firearms charges, in connection with the May 2021 death of Tymel Fullwood, at the Econo Lodge in Tinicum Township, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's office.

Responding to a report of a shooting at Motel 6, Tinicum Township officers found Fullwood bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right side at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 16, the DA's office said.

He was later sent to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers confirmed Fullwood had been staying at the Econo Lodge located next door to the Motel 6, authorities said.

Video surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed that Fullwood had checked into the motel at 5:20 pm that same evening.

Some hours later, around 11:22 p.m., a red-orange Dodge Charger was seen driving past the room, the DA's office said.

Drewery was seen walking in the area outside the room before a woman opened the door, and let him inside, authorities said.

Drewery then took out a firearm from his waistband and moments later, fled from the room, running towards the Motel 6, the DA's office said.

Drewery and the woman were seen getting into a Dodge Charger, belonging to his mother, authorities said. It was not known if the woman caught on surveillance footage at the scene with Drewery was his mother.

The car ownership information was traced to an address in Philadelphia.

Through further investigation, authorities determined that Drewery was wanted for a March 2021 armed robbery in Philadelphia, involving the same Dodge Charger, the DA's office said.

He does not have a license to carry a firearm.

“The video evidence in this case clearly demonstrates that the victim in this case – Tymel Fullwood – was targeted for assassination. The defendant can be seen entering the motel room, removing a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, with the mortally wounded victim fleeing the scene moments later," DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

"We may never know or understand the motive for such a cold-blooded killing – but, thanks to methodical and thorough detective work, we can be sure that we have the perpetrator of this violent act."

Drewery was sent to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail.

