DA: DelCo Man Tells Undercover Agent He Ejaculated On Children, Admits To Having Child Porn

Nicole Acosta
Email me
Jason E. Hasson
Jason E. Hasson Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

A Delaware County man admitted to not only having child pornography videos on his phone but masturbating near and ejaculated on children in his home while they slept, authorities announced.

An undercover investigation involving the FBI began unfolding when Jason E. Hasson, 29, of Crum Lynne, began chatting with an agent posing as a father of a 9-year-old daughter online, according to District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Hasson told the "father" he wanted to meet his child for sex, and admitted touching a child to him, the DA's office said.

Investigators served a search warrant Tuesday at Hasson's home after surveillance footage revealed that small children had moved into his house, authorities said.

Hasson admitted to authorities that he had child pornography involving two underage girls on his phone, and investigators later found a dozen videos depicting victims with their pants pulled down -- the camera close up on their butt and/or vagina, authorities said.

Hasson also revealed to investigators that he masturbated and ejaculated on the children while they slept on two occasions, including right before detectives served the search warrant, the DA's office said.

"By the defendant's own admission, this arrest prevented additional acts of abuse against children," Stollsteimer said.

"We may not fully understand the pathology that causes someone to engage in these horrible acts, but, thankfully, we have skilled law enforcement agents who are willing to do what it takes to intercept and stop them."

Hasson was charged with felony production of child pornography, the sexual abuse of a child, indecent assault, the criminal use of a communication facility, and the corruption of a minor.

He was remanded to the George Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $500,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 10.

