Breaking News: NJ Neo-Nazi Admits Masterminding Nationwide ‘Kristallnacht’ Attack On Blacks, Jews
DA: DelCo Man, 20, Was Getaway Driver In Deadly MontCo Bowling Alley Shooting

Jamel Barnwell, left, and Raymir Johnson.
Jamel Barnwell, left, and Raymir Johnson. Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a Delaware County man accused of driving away from the scene of last weekend's Montgomery County bowling alley shooting, which left one man dead and four others injured.

Raymir Johnson, 20, of Lansdowne, was charged with two felony counts of hindering apprehension in connection with the Feb. 20 incident at Our Town Alley, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Jamel Barnwell, 17, of Upper Darby, walked into the Swede Street bowling alley alongside Johnson and one other man at 6:39 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

Four minutes later, a physical altercation ensued, at which point Barnwell pulled out a firearm with an extended magazine from inside his jacket and began shooting, authorities said. 

The shooting killed 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia, and injured four other men, Steele said.

Then the other men fled the bowling alley in a vehicle driven by Johnson, Steele said.

Barnwell surrendered to authorities Monday morning, on charges of first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and more.

Johnson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Maruszcak, who set bail at $250,000 cash. Johnson was unable to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. 

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 8, before Magisterial District Judge Marc A. Alfarano.

