DA: Cocaine, Assault Rifle Found In Bedroom Of Chester Man Convicted Of Strangulation

Nicole Acosta
Myron Brown
Myron Brown Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department

A Chester City man once convicted of strangling a woman is facing new charges after police found mass amounts of cocaine, an assault rifle and more in his home, authorities said.

Myron Brown admitted to officers entering his West 22nd Street home on Feb. 26 that he had a black assault rifle and 12 pounds of synthetic marijuana, City of Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Brown, 47, also reportedly identified a “Barbasol” shaving cream can with a makeshift bottom that contained approximately 26 pink canisters of crack cocaine, authorities said.

Officers also recovered $2,060 in cash, as well as a small black notebook identified as a drug sales ledger from a safe in the closet of a bedroom, authorities said.

A continued search of the home turned up drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, police scanners, and a metal cocaine press, authorities said.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Brown is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Officers also discovered that Brown was out on bail, stemming from an incident where he allegedly punched, kicked, and strangled a victim in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Brown also allegedly fired a handgun at the victim and fled from local police when they attempted to stop his car, authorities said.

Brown was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and firearms offenses in relation to the Philadelphia incident.

In relation to the Chester City investigation, Brown was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Justice James J. Merkins arraigned Brown, and his bail was set at 10% of $100,000. 

Brown was sent to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he will await a preliminary hearing set for March 16.

