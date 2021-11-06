DA: 2 Arrested, Guns Seized During Search Of Darby Borough Home

Two people were arrested following a search of a home that turned up several firearms in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening in Darby Borough (Delaware County), authorities said.

Janell Smart, 39, and her son Dajuan Andrews, 24, were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and numerous firearms offenses, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer joined Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe.

As officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots fired in the area of 230 Mulberry Street on June 9, investigators recovered ballistic evidence and obtained a search warrant for the Smart's home, Gabe said.

During the search, officers found several firearms, Gabe said.

“I want to commend the fast action and coordinated effort of the various law enforcement agencies that responded to the situation. The rapid collection of evidence in the waning hours of daylight pointed to the location where the shots originated and allowed a potentially volatile situation to be defused before any injuries occurred," DA Stollsteimer said.

"Not only were two dangerous suspects taken into custody, but several firearms were seized and taken off the streets, so they will no longer pose a threat to law-abiding members of the community.”

Both Smart and Andrews are in custody at Delaware County Prison on $250,000 bail each.

