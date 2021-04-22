Connecticut Man, 51, Found Dead Inside Van Parked In Pennsylvania

A 51-year-old Connecticut man was found dead inside of a van in Delaware County, authorities said.

Police were called to the Best Western on Providence Avenue Tuesday where a member of the military found a body in a Mercedes van parked in a spot reserved for military personnel, Chester City Police Captain James Chubb said.

The man was later identified as John Melia, of Stamford, CT, Chubb said.

No foul play was suspected, and Melia's body was recovered by the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

