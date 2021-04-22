Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Connecticut Man, 51, Found Dead Inside Van Parked In Pennsylvania

Cecilia Levine
City of Chester Police
City of Chester Police Photo Credit: Chester City PD

A 51-year-old Connecticut man was found dead inside of a van in Delaware County, authorities said.

Police were called to the Best Western on Providence Avenue Tuesday where a member of the military found a body in a Mercedes van parked in a spot reserved for military personnel, Chester City Police Captain James Chubb said.

The man was later identified as John Melia, of Stamford, CT, Chubb said.

No foul play was suspected, and Melia's body was recovered by the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

