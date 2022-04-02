Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
Chester City Man Accused Of Raping 2 Young Girls

Nicole Acosta
Irvin Saunders
Irvin Saunders Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department

A Chester City man accused of raping two young family members over the course of two years has been arrested and charged, authorities said.

Irvin Saunders, 68, was charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of minors, and unlawful contact of minors, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Police nabbed Saunders on Friday, after the girls, ages 8 and 11, reported being sexually assaulted by him over the course of two years, authorities said.

Further details were not immediately known.

Saunders was arraigned and remanded to Delaware County Prison after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.

