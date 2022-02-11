Charges Filed In 1981 Cold Case Killing Of Pennsylvania's Denise Pierson

After 40 years, Pennsylvania authorities have charged a 58-year-old man in the cold case murder of a young Delaware County woman.

Denise M. Pierson disappeared on April 14, 1981, after visiting a friend's house, Pennsylvania State Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said in a joint release on Friday, Feb. 11. Her remains were discovered in July 1984 near the railroad tracks located at 7th and Market Streets in Marcus Hook.

An autopsy determined that she died as a result of blunt impact injuries to the head and that her manner of death was a homicide.

Wayne A. Walker was charged with criminal homicide, first, second, and third-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy in her killing, authorities said. Walker is currently incarcerated at George W. Hill Correctional Facility on unrelated assault charges.

Peter Horne was named as a co-conspirator in Pierson's murder but died before he could be charged. Police say his house was about 300 yards from where Pierson's body was left.

Walker allegedly told a cellmate that he went to a party at Horne's house with Pierson and others, including one of the suspects.

Investigators say Pierson and Horne left the party together and attempted to go to Delaware. When they returned Pierson "got upset" and called her mother. That's when Horne hit her with a black stick, authorities said.

Pierson's body was then carried to the tracks by Horne, Walker, and one of the suspects, authorities said. Walker admitted to helping bury her body, police said.

The case was re-opened in 2018. While reviewing evidence, new tools led authorities to a six-inch knife recovered with Pierson’s remains.

For more information on the case, please see the attached press release:

“As with any cold case Homicide Investigation, the passage of time should not be looked at as a burden to the investigation, but rather an advantage. It is often found that relationships change throughout the years. Witnesses who may have been reluctant to come forward in the past, are now more willing to assist. People previously confided in by suspects because they were trustworthy may not have the same loyalty 40 years later, and this is exactly what we have found with this investigation” said Trooper First Class Andrew J. Martin.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of two additional suspects currently being investigated by authorities. Anyone with information should contact Trooper First Class Martin at 215-452-5216.

Anyone with further information pertaining to the case is urged to contact Trooper Michele Naab with Pennsylvania State Police at 610-558-7069. Tips can also be sent through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website or via phone at 1-800-472-8477.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.