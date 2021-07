A body was found in Yeadon (Delaware County) Wednesday morning, CBSPhilly reports.

The body was discovered on the 6200 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7:30 a.m., the outlet says.

Police told CBS they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Yeadon police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for more information.

Click here for the full report by CBSPhilly.

