Bodies Found In DelCo Home

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.

State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release.

There, police found two bodies. Their ages and identities had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Media Station at 484-840-1000.

