Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: UPDATE: Tabby Found In Suitcase At JFK Airport Returns Home For Holidays
Police & Fire

Back-To-Back Fires Displace 18 In Philly, Say Officials

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Two house fires in Philadelphia Tuesday morning displaced 18 people, fire officials said.
Two house fires in Philadelphia Tuesday morning displaced 18 people, fire officials said. Photo Credit: Twitter/Philadelphia Fire Department

Around 18 people were displaced by a pair of fires in north Philadelphia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to officials. 

The "back-to-back" blazes broke out in Germantown and Tioga-Nicetown before sunrise, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter. 

Firefighters rescued two people from the buildings and rendered emergency medical aid to six people overall. Their conditions were not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials also urged area residents to test their smoke alarms and practice an escape route for emergency situations.

The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.