Back-To-Back Fires Displace 18 In Philly, Say Officials

Around 18 people were displaced by a pair of fires in north Philadelphia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to officials.

The "back-to-back" blazes broke out in Germantown and Tioga-Nicetown before sunrise, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter.

Firefighters rescued two people from the buildings and rendered emergency medical aid to six people overall. Their conditions were not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials also urged area residents to test their smoke alarms and practice an escape route for emergency situations.

The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

