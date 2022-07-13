Contact Us
Police & Fire

Authorities ID Pair Shot, Killed During Upper Darby Funeral Procession Ambush: Report

Nicole Acosta
Person of interest
Person of interest Photo Credit: Upper Darby Township Police

The two men who were killed in a targeted shooting during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8 have been identified, 6abc reports.

Tyrese Long, 21, of Darby, and Khalid Brittingham, 25, of Folcroft, were inside a vehicle when they were shot dead, the outlet says.

Police later released photos of a person of interest. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, July 13.

Click here for more from 6abc.

