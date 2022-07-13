Authorities ID Pair Shot, Killed During Upper Darby Funeral Procession Ambush: Report

The two men who were killed in a targeted shooting during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8 have been identified, 6abc reports.

Tyrese Long, 21, of Darby, and Khalid Brittingham, 25, of Folcroft, were inside a vehicle when they were shot dead, the outlet says.

Police later released photos of a person of interest. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, July 13.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.