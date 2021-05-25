Authorities ID Man Shot, Killed While Driving In Chester City

A 39-year-old man was shot in killed while in an SUV Chester Tuesday, authorities said.

Police responded to 10th and Upland streets on reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. where they found a light blue SUV with a shattered rear passenger window stopped in the middle of the street, Chester City Police Det. James Chubb said.

Shakeem Fearrington was inside of the car with several gunshot wounds in his upper torso, police said.

Officers on location rendered aid before paramedics arrived.

Fearrington was pronounced dead at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Brian Pot (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org, or Detective David Tyler (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4197or tylerd@co.delaware.pa.us.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.