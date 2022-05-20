'Armed and Dangerous' Gunman Sought In Shooting Of PA Tow Truck Driver In Philly Suburbs

A 24-year-old gunman is wanted in the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossessed his car in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Jabril Ali has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales, Chester City Police Captain Matthew P. Goldschmidt said Friday, May 20.

Ali is accused of shooting Jamie King, 38, who was left in critical condition after the ambush in his tow truck on 2nd and Pusey Streets in Chester on Tuesday, May 3, police said.

King works for International Recovery Services (IRS), a company that repossesses cars, Capt. Goldschmidt said.

The beloved dad and husband wrecked his vehicle trying to flee the area, but was ultimately hospitalized with gunshots to his stomach, chest, and head — with a bullet in his brain, 6abc reported citing his wife, Nicole.

A search warrant was issued on a Nissan Altima that King had just repossessed, the police captain said. The search turned up Ali's personal belongings, along with a "large amount" of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Ali is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent the South Philadelphia area, police said. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420.

