Argument Between Husband & Wife Turns Into Deadly Car Accident In Delco, Police Say

An argument between a husband and wife turned into a deadly car accident on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Delaware County, authorities said.

Officers responding to a crash found a 43-year-old man lying face down next to the left front tire of a Ford F-150 on the curb on West Sellers Avenue in Ridley Park around 8:30 p.m., borough police said.

The unidentified man at the time was breathing, but unconscious, police said. He was then brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The incident started as a domestic argument between husband and wife subsequently turning into an accident involving a vehicle with a fatal injury," Ridley Park police said in a statement.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the pickup truck, they added.

The case has been forwarded to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to decide if charges are to be brought against the driver.

