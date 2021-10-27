Contact Us
Alleged Abduction Reports In DelCo Unfounded, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police car
PA State Police car Photo Credit: PA State Police/FACEBOOK

Reports of alleged attempted abductions occurring in Delaware County were unfounded, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police made the announcement on Wednesday, following the publication of numerous social media posts in recent days about apparent abduction attempts in Concord and Chadds Ford Townships.

"All known incidents and/or complaints that have come to our attention have been investigated," the statement reads.

"At this time the investigations have determined no crimes have been committed and there is no known risk to the public."

Women shopping alone were allegedly targeted at Sunoco in Chadds Ford, as well as Wegmans, Acme, and Target in Glen Mills, according to users on Facebook and Instagram.

"We do not have any open or active investigations involving an abduction or attempted abduction," state police said.

