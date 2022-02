Police in Upper Darby are seeking the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.

Minata Kaldou, 15, was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a yellow t-shirt in the Stonehurst section of the township around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, police said. She is 5'2" tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.

