Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old DelCo Girl

Nicole Acosta
Ailani Banks
Ailani Banks Photo Credit: Darby Borough PD

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ailani Banks was last seen wearing a multicolored head scarf, halter top, black pants with a red or orange stripe, and black shoes, Darby Borough police said in a Monday, May 23 Facebook post.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 97 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

No additional information has been provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Darby Borough police at 610-586-1100.

