2 Shot, Killed During Funeral Procession In Upper Darby: Report

Nicole Acosta
Upper Darby police
Upper Darby police Photo Credit: Upper Darby Police Department (Facebook)

Two people were killed in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting that occurred during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8, 6abc reports.

Officers were called to Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m., the outlet says.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed," Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told the outlet. 

The victims' identities were not immediately released.

Click here for more from 6abc. 

Click here for more from 6abc.