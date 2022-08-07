2 Shot, Killed During Funeral Procession In Upper Darby: Report

Two people were killed in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting that occurred during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8, 6abc reports.

Officers were called to Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m., the outlet says.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed," Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told the outlet.

The victims' identities were not immediately released.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.