Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Video Surfaces Of Rescue Dog Shot Dead By Police In Lebanon
Police & Fire

2 Shot, Killed During Funeral Procession In Upper Darby: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Upper Darby police
Upper Darby police Photo Credit: Upper Darby Police Department (Facebook)

Two people were killed in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting that occurred during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8, authorities said.

Officers were called to Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m., Upper Darby police said.

The victims, who were only identified as men in their 20s, died at the scene, police said.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed," Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told 6abc.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693 and ask for the detective division.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.