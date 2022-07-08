2 Shot, Killed During Funeral Procession In Upper Darby: Police

Two people were killed in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting that occurred during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8, authorities said.

Officers were called to Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m., Upper Darby police said.

The victims, who were only identified as men in their 20s, died at the scene, police said.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed," Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told 6abc.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693 and ask for the detective division.

