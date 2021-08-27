2 People Dead In Fiery Crash Into Delaware County Home

Two people died when a car barreled into a Delaware County home and burst into flames overnight, CBS Philly reports.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at a house near the intersection of PA-291 and Franklin Street in Chester.

Rock Gibson, a friend of the driver, identified him to CBS reporters as Jarue Stewart -- a hardworking father of three.

The homeowners made it out alive and firefighters apparently extricated the victims from the vehicle. The house was left with a gaping hole.

Details surrounding the crash were unclear.

Photo courtesy of CBS Philly.

