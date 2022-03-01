2 Killed In Chester City New Year's Eve Shooting, Police Say

Two people were killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve in Chester, authorities said.

Officers were initially called around 6:55 p.m. to West 6th Street and Parker Street on a report of a shooting, where they found a man shot dead inside a white sedan, Chester City police said in a Monday news release.

The victim was identified as Amaige Merritt, according to police.

Police also discovered a second shooting victim at the intersection of West 7th Street and Parker Street, they said.

The man, identified as Tyrhi McCray, was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center where he died.

Police did not specify the ages of the victims.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Canfield at 610-447-7813 or Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4711.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.