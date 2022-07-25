Contact Us
1 Killed In Weekend Sharon Hill Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in a Delaware County neighborhood, authorities said.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in an alleyway on the unit block of High Street in Sharon Hill around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, July 24, local police said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also spotted multiple shell casings and several vehicles struck by bullets, they said.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Vincent Procopio of the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department at 610-237-6200 or Detective Dave Tyler of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division at 610-891-4197.

