One person died and others hurt in a shooting outside of a Delaware County bar just before it was closing.

Police found a body in the parking lot of Rudy's Tavern on Marshall Road after gunfire rang out around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, 6abc reports.

On scene: 🚨

Upper Darby police are investigating a shooting that has left at least one person dead outside Ruby’s Tavern on Marshall Rd. Also reports of multiple injuries.



Marshall Rd is shutdown between Hampden and Long Road. @6abc pic.twitter.com/P6UgSbjQn9 — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) June 10, 2021

At least two or three other people were injured, but it was not immediately known how severely.

