One person died in a fiery crash on Monday, April 18 in Delaware County, 6abc reports.

The unidentified driver's car struck a pole and went up in flames near the intersection of 2nd and Pusey Streets in Chester around 8 p.m., the outlet says.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet. The crash remains under investigation.

