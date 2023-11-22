'Pillar Of Strength:' Sudden Death Of Media's Lyn Podolski Stuns Community (Tribute)

Lyn died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 50 years old, one month shy of her 50th birthday — Dec. 6. On Dec. 8, Bob Podolski will be throwing a birthday party honoring his late wife, he announced on Facebook.

Lyn's death comes six months after she and Bob suffered a house fire, according to a GoFundMe launched for Bob.

"Devastated as they were, they marched on, trying to rebuild and stay grateful for what they had," reads the campaign, launched by Kristann Dolinsky.

"Lyn, who is a pillar of beauty and strength, passed away unexpectedly yesterday leaving Bob without the love of his life."

Born in Wiles-Barre, Lyn graduated from Wyoming Area High School before earning her bachelor's degree from Penn State University, her obituary says. She worked in travel and tourism before transitioning into event-planning as a sourcing manager.

Lyn worked with Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, Inc., who remembered her in a tribute as a cherished member of the family.

She loved Hallmark Christmas movies and was an avid Nittany Lions football fan, her obituary says.

Services were held at the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home on West Baltimore Avenue in Media on Sunday, Nov. 12, with interment at the Calvary Cemetery. Click here for Lyn Podolski's complete obituary and click here to donate to Bob.

