From December 2019 to the present, federal prosecutors claim Michael DiCiurcio flew his drones "unlawfully and unsafely" — including at night and dangerously close to buildings and landmarks like the William Penn statue.

DiCiurcio operates a YouTube channel called PhillyDroneLife, where he films and uploads "drone footage from sunrises to sunsets with the beautiful city skyline as the backdrop," according to his account's bio. He has denied the federal government's allegations to 6abc.

In the civil complaint, authorities said DiCiurcio once almost struck a church steeple, and another time lost connection with his drone mid-flight, "causing it to fly uncontrolled over Philadelphia."

He's also accused of violating controlled airspace over Philadelphia International Airport.

Prosecutors said DiCiurcio has been warned and offered "counseling and education" about the Federal Aviation Regulations governing private drone flight. Still, they claim, he "has continued to operate (drones) illegally and in a careless or reckless manner that endangers others."

“Failing to adhere to the safety requirements for flying drones endangers people and property,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero in a statement.

“All drone operators have a responsibility to ensure that they observe all applicable regulations and guidance. Our office is committed to ensuring total compliance with the FAA regulations and we will vigorously enforce violations wherever we find them.”

