Philly Shooting Victims ID'd By Police

At about 8:40 a.m., Daniel McHale, 32, died as a result of a shooting on the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue, in the 22nd District, Philadelphia police said.

Cashmere Brown, 25, died at about 1:50 p.m. as a result of the shooting on the 1400 block of North 54th St., police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

