Philly Neighbors Rally For Uber Driver Dad Killed In Suspected DUI Crash

Jean Carlos Santana, 31, a husband and father of two, was driving three passengers west on I-76 around 2 a.m. on April 15 when another car "swerved across lanes of travel" and hit the rear of their vehicle, sending them into a bridge pillar, Daily Voice has reported.

Santana and his passengers, 23-year-old twins Tucker and Christian Schimelfenig, and their friend Michael Comerford, 24, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, authorities said.

The driver of the other car, 31-year-old Victor A. Spizzirri, was treated for "moderate" injuries at Temple University Hospital and later charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, state police have said.

Now, those close to Santana and his grieving loved ones have organized a fundraiser to help his family handle finances as they mourn.

In less than 24 hours after going live, the Jean Carlos Santana Memorial GoFundMe page has outstripped its $1,500 goal to raise $2,500. The money, organizers say, will help his widow Sabrina and their two children, 7-year-old Sophia and 5-year-old James, pay for funeral costs and other end-of-life expenses.

"We understand that in this situation no words can explain the pain and grief that they are going through and there is nothing that we can do to bring them back," wrote page organizers. "Anything would help and would be deeply appreciated."

Loved ones say they'll remember Santana for his love of family, his loyalty to friends, and his strong sense of faith and community.

"Jean Carlos Santana was an amazing father, an amazing husband, and a great friend," fundraisers wrote. "He found joy in giving food to those in need and found joy in going to church and spending time with the Lord."

"He was loving towards his family and was always there when others needed him the most."

Click here to support the Santana family on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.