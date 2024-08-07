Philly Man, 32, Killed In Shooting

At 8:10 a.m., Philadelphia Police responded for a person with a gun on the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue, in the 22nd District.

A victim was located with three gunshot wounds to the chest. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:40 a.m., police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

