Philly Man Arrested In $100K Jewelry Store Heist

Chim Phu was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 3 after a warranted search of his home, Philadelphia police said.

The robbery took place at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 on the 900 block of Arch Street.

Four trays of jewelry were taken during the robbery, police said.

Authorities recovered loaded firearms, ammunition and drugs from the scene during their search.

Phu has been charged with the gunpoint robbery, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), narcotics offenses, and related charges.

