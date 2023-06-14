Light Rain 70°

Philly Driver Killed By 'Metal Debris' On I-95, Troopers Say

A woman is dead after being struck by a piece of "metal debris" as she drove down I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday, June 12, authorities say. 

The accident happened on this stretch of I-95 in South Philadelphia, police say. Photo Credit: PennDOT
Mac Bullock
It happened around 4:40 p.m. near the Columbus Boulevard exit, state police wrote in a release. The debris crashed through the windshield of a Subaru Impreza and hit 33-year-old driver Caramia Panichelli, "causing fatal injuries," troopers said. 

Investigators have not said where they believe the debris came from. 

Troopers are seeking eyewitnesses to the crash, and anyone with information is urged to call PSP's Philadelphia station at 215-452-5216. 

