Darby Stalker Called Victim From Jail Day After Arrest, Report Says

Matthew Kwatyra, 30, of Allentown, was arrested on Thursday, June 6, in connection with a stalking incident that happened in Darby, Police Chief Joseph Gabe Jr. said.

According to 6abc, which cites the criminal complaint, Kwatyra had worked with the victim at an Audi dealership before he was last November, and contacted her multiple times via text or email since then. The outlet also cited chief Gabe saying the victim got a notification about an AirTag on her phone, and detectives were trying to find where the AirTag is placed.

On Thursday, Kwatyra showed up to the victim's house unannounced, 6abc says. That's the same day Kwatyra was charged with stalking and harassment, court documents show.

On Friday evening, June 7, Kwatyra called the victim from jail, and the victim hung up after hearing the operator state the name of the person on the other line, according to 6abc. Records show Kwatyra was charged with another count of stalking on June 7.

"Please been vigilant for tracking devices on your person, means of travel and other bags and things," Gabe said in a statement shared to Facebook.

"These devices allow for instant location which is visible to the person(s) who placed them. These types of tracking devices, if a certain brand, will notify you on your cell phone of device which your phone would like to transmit your location. Please do a little research on these tracking devices and be vigilant."

Kwatyra attended UNC Chapel Hill where he was a member of the swim team. His bio on the team's website lists his hometown as London, Ontario.

