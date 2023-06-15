Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Mourns Wife Killed By 'Metal Debris' On I-95

Cara Mia Panichelli died after "metal debris" crashed through her windshield around 4:40 p.m. near the Columbus Boulevard exit, Daily Voice reported. The 33-year-old was on the way home from her job at the American Red Cross, according to friends.

Now, those close to the family are raising money to help her grieving loved ones weather the unexpected loss.

"Cara Mia Panichelli was known by all as a kind and genuine person whose love for people was a force to be reckoned with," wrote organizer James Graziano on a GoFundMe page in her honor.

"Above all else, she was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Anthony, and a loving mother to 2-year-old Arabella and 1-year-old Aviana, who were the center of her universe."

Anthony, her widower, is a lieutenant in the city's 12th police district in Southwest Philadelphia, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

"While he faces this immeasurable loss, he is also burdened with the finances of arranging a funeral, supporting their household, and planning Arabella and Aviana's future alone," Graziano explained.

"While nothing can replace what the Panichellis have lost, please consider making a donation to help support them in Loving Memory of their beautiful Cara Mia."

Click here to support Cara Mia Panichelli's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

