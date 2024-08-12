Philadelphia Patrol Car Rammed During Car Meetup, Suspect Arrested

On Aug. 10, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Philadelphia Police officers responded to the intersection of Torresdale and Adams Avenues to disperse crowds in reference to a car meetup

Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd engaged in reckless driving activities, including multiple vehicles performing burnouts. While attempting to disperse the crowd, a patrol vehicle from the 15th Police District was struck by a fleeing vehicle driven by Chase Possert of Hamilton, NJ, police said. The impact caused damage to the police vehicle but resulted in no injuries to the officers, Possert, or the occupants of his vehicle.

Possert was apprehended after driving his vehicle into heavy traffic. Possert has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Institutional Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing Police, Reckless Driving, and Careless Driving. Four additional 17-year-old male occupants in Possert's vehicle were issued citations and released.

In a separate incident at the same location, two additional officers encountered a 2023 gray Dodge Charger involved in drag racing. The driver, a 33-year-old male, identified as David Wyche of West Norriton, PA was arrested and charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Disorderly Conduct-Hazard, and Reckless Driving, police said.

Additionally, a patrol vehicle from the 26th District sustained damage when an unknown individual threw a bottle of tequila at the vehicle, striking the hood and cracking the windshield.

