Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $209K At Delco Convenience Store

A shopper at an Aldan corner store hit it big playing the Pennsylvania Lottery on Tuesday, Feb. 6. 

500 East Providence Road, Aldan

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The lucky player won a $209,395 prize playing the "MONOPOLY Free Parking Progressive" Fast Play game, said state gaming representatives in a release. 

The vendor, Shree Ganeshaay Inc. at 500 East Providence Road, will get a $500 bonus of its own for selling the winning slip.

Fast Play games are similar to scratch-off games but without the need to scratch or wait for a drawing, officials say. Tickets can be scanned at any Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery mobile app. 

All winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

