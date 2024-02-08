Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $209K At Delco Convenience Store

The lucky player won a $209,395 prize playing the "MONOPOLY Free Parking Progressive" Fast Play game, said state gaming representatives in a release.

The vendor, Shree Ganeshaay Inc. at 500 East Providence Road, will get a $500 bonus of its own for selling the winning slip.

Fast Play games are similar to scratch-off games but without the need to scratch or wait for a drawing, officials say. Tickets can be scanned at any Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery mobile app.

All winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.