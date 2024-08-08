Pedestrian Struck, Killed In South Philadelphia: Police

At 11:52 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with injuries on the 5800 block of Broad Street in South Philadelphia East.

A Subaru Ascent was traveling northbound on Broad Street when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Her name had not been released as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.