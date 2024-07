The man, believed to have been in his 50s, was standing on the corner of Frankford and East Allegheny avenues when he was hit by a Toyota around 7 p.m., city police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to PPD. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and no arrests have been made as of Thursday, July 18, they added.

