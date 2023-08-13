Park Shootout: Police Seek Gunmen In Brought Daylight Sharon Hill Incident

Multiple witnesses reported seeing two males shooting at each other at the Sharon Hill park along Chester Pike around 2:55 p.m. in Sharon Hill, borough police said.

Officers responded to the park and in the 1100 block of Coates Street, and engaged in a brief foot pursuit with a light-skinned black male who had on a t-shirt, black pants, and twisted, braided hair, police said.

The male was last seen running down Elmwood Avenue toward Folcroft Avenue.

The second suspect is described as a thin, black male in dark shorts with a black sweatshirt with a white design on the back, and was last scene running down Coates Street. he made a right onto the 200 block of Pine Street.

Police are asking local families to check their cameras in hopes of locating the suspects.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.