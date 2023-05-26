PA Hairstylist 'Magic Mittens' Recovers From Stroke

Nick Weber is the lead studio assistant at Sulimay’s Salon and Barber Studio, which has locations in Manayunk and Fairmount. Perhaps better known as "Nicky," "Webby," "NickNation," or "Magic Mittens" for his scalp massage skills, Weber is a longtime and well-known member of the team, his colleagues say.

But Weber has been off the job and in recovery since suffering a stroke on Sunday, May 21, his Sulimay coworkers wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

"He is currently in the ICU and unfortunately he has multiple surgeries in his future," said Tara Acosta, owner of Sulimay's and campaign organizer. "Nick has a long road to recovery."

With medical expenses on the horizon and no hours on the schedule, Weber's colleagues are hoping to ease the financial burden on their friend and his family.

For its part, the community is stepping up to lighten Nick's load. In just two days after the GoFundMe launched, patrons, neighbors, and well-wishers raised over $10,000 of the campaign's $50,000 goal.

Colleagues, meanwhile, hope the show of support will ease their friend's troubles.

"Nicky is the best," Acosta wrote. "He is a good-hearted and fun-loving soul that brings so much joy to all of us."

"He is more than our co-worker, he’s our family."

Click here to support Nick "Magic Mittens" Weber and his recovery effort on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.