Officer Hospitalized, Driver Killed After Pinning Patrolman With Car: PPD

The patrolman had been conducting a solo traffic stop at F Street and Roosevelt Blvd but pursued the driver to Adams and Newtown avenues in the 25th District, the Crescentville neighborhood, just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, Commissioner Kevin Bethel detailed.

That's where the driver drove into the officer, pinning him by his legs between a vehicle and a wall of the bridge outside Tacony Creek Park — so the patrolman shot at the driver, striking him in the head, neck, and torso, according to Bethel.

A passenger in the man's vehicle attempted to flee, but three witnesses stopped him and gave aid to the officer until EMS arrived, Bethel explained.

The driver drove in reverse to the 200 block of Benner Street where he was pronounced dead, according to Bethel.

Neither the driver nor the officer have been identified, but Bethel stated that the patrolman was an eight-year veteran of the force. Late last night the patrolman was still undergoing tests at Jefferson Einstein Hospital to determine the extent of the injuries to his legs, he was last known to be in stable condition.

The PPD will be reviewing dashcam, bodycam, and surveillance footage from the area as part of its investigation.

