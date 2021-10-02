Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities Release ID Of Samurai-Sword Wielding Man Shot, Killed By Police In Pennsylvania
Support Surges For Ridley Park Girls Mourning Mom's Death

Nicole Acosta
Shannon Morgan
Shannon Morgan Photo Credit: Shannon Morgan Facebook

Support is surging for two Ridley Park girls mourning the loss of their 37-year-old mother.

Shannon M. Morgan, a Ridley High School graduate (Class of 2001) died on Jan. 22, her obituary says.

Her obit remembers her as "a bright light gone too soon."

A GoFundMe page organized by a family friend had raised $4,635 for Morgan's daughters Brenna, 10, and Braelyn, 6, as of Feb. 10.

The page details how the girls have been taken under the voluntary guardianship of Braelyn's father Anthony, and her stepmother Stacey.

The couple is in need of clothing, toys, and education funds to support the girls on their own.

Morgan is survived by her beloved daughters Brenna and Braelyn (A. Murray); parents Joseph & Diana; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Services were held Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel in Norwood.

