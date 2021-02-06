Penncrest High School Senior, Shane Bouder Dies, 18

Shane J. Bouder, of Media, PA, formerly Phoenixville, PA, died on April 24, 2021. He was 18.

Bouder was two months shy of graduating from Penncrest High School, where he was remembered for being a wrestler, according to his obituary.

He was expected to continue his studies at Penn State University, where he planned to major in marketing and business administration, his obit says.

Bouder was remembered as someone who "spent much of his time helping and volunteering within the community."

He is survived by his parents Elizabeth K. McGowan of Drexel Hill, PA, and Kenneth E. Bouder Jr., husband of Sarah Bouder; siblings Josh Bouder, Ashley Bouder, and Maureen Bouder; one step-brother, Colby Cover; his maternal grandmother, Marie McGowan; his paternal grandparents, Kenneth E. Bouder Sr. and Goldie Bouder; uncles, Jack, Francis, and Charles McGowan; great-Uncle Charles Costello, great-Aunt Mary Raab, great-Aunt Rita Ream, great-Uncle Ron Bouder, and great-Uncle Dan Bouder.

Funeral services were held on May 3 at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home in Phoenixville.

