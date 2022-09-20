Longtime Suburban Philly Firefighter, Police Officer Dies, 33

A longtime Pennsylvania firefighter who also served his community as a police officer died on Monday, Sept. 12. He was 33.

Born in Upland and raised in Boothwyn, James C. Hallman III was a 19-year member of the Boothwyn Fire Company, according to his obituary and the department.

"His confidence to get the job done was always felt by his fellow brothers," the Upper Chichester Fire department wrote on Facebook. "Jim was that firefighter we all strive to be."

Hallman also worked as a police officer with the Trainer Borough Police Department since 2013 and served his country as a member of the National Guard.

"Through Officer Hallman’s years of service, he had shown a true dedication to this Department and community as well as being a role model for newer officers," reads a tribute post by the police department.

He enjoyed guns, gaming, and bonfires, his obit says.

Hallman leaves behind his wife Stephanie Hallman, daughter Charlotte Faye Hallman, and many other loved ones.

Memorial services were being held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Pagano Funeral Home in Garnet Valley.

