Longtime Springfield School District Employee, Catherine M. Jenkins Dies, 67

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Catherine M. Jenkins
Catherine M. Jenkins Photo Credit: Cathy Montague Jenkins/Facebook

Catherine M. Jenkins of Springfield died on April 6. She was 67-years-old.

Born in Philadelphia, Jenkins worked with special needs children for 13 years as part of her employment with the Springfield School District in Delaware County, according to her obituary.

Jenkins' obituary remembered her as someone who "enjoyed gardening, singing, reading, summers at the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren."

Jenkins graduated from Wesley College in 1973 and Dickinson College in 1975, her obit says.

Jenkins is survived by her husband of 45 years, G. David Jenkins; two daughters, Sarah (Josh) Henry, and Rachel (Matthew) Campbell; son, Jonathan (Lindsay) Jenkins; and five grandchildren, Riley (Campbell), Emmerson (Henry), Bryce (Campbell), Aiden (Henry) and Nora (Jenkins); her three siblings, Lenda Gray, Lynn Montague, and Jeffrey Montague; as well as 11 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on April 17 at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Summit Road in Springfield, PA.

Click here for the full obituary.

