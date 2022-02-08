'Legend Of Upper Chi:' Loved Ones Remember Beloved Victim Killed In Upper Chichester Hit-Run

A hard worker. A helping hand. A good-humored guy.

This is how 30-year-old Joshua Quinn was being remembered.

The Delaware County resident was identified by loved ones as the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in the 3100 block of Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The driver — who was identified as 51-year-old Joseph Garcia, of Brookhaven — was arrested and charged shortly afterward.

Amber Bennett, Quinn's cousin, told Daily Voice that he was walking home and was about to cross the street when the driver "came speeding over the hill" and struck him.

Bennett says that area is common for pedestrians to cross because there is a street light nearby and a SEPTA bus stop at the corner.

"You even have kids crossing there during the day to go to the playground that's down the street," she said.

Police have not said whether speeding or impairment played a role in the crash, which is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, Bennett launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to cover Quinn's funeral costs. The page had raised over $22,000 as of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Bennett told Daily Voice that the outstanding amount of support her family has received over the past few days has been a "shock" but a "nice surprise."

"Our family has been overwhelmed by the loving words many of you have shared on how you knew Josh, and we, his family, love hearing all the memories and stories you have shared," Bennett wrote on the page.

Josh was a "hard worker" who "loved cleaning up Chi by collecting scrap metal and turning it in for a profit," Benett said on the fundraiser.

Known for being the "helping hand" around town, Quinn mowed lawns in the summer, shoveled snow in the winter, worked at his cousin's restoration business, and even helped a local optometrist maintain his office, Bennett told Daily Voice.

Many people also remembered him as someone who was always "willing to help," according to the hundreds of comments on Facebook and GoFundMe.

"Josh was a dear friend to my family. He was willing to help us with no matter what we needed," one person wrote on the donation page.

"I didn't know Josh well but we live in the same apartment complex. He always stopped to pet my dog Molly and ask me how I'm doing, another donator commented. "Molly loved his butt scratches! He was a nice man. Hopefully he can rest in peace. Prayers to his family."

Bennett believes Quinn's grandfather's "old soul" rubbed off on him, causing him to become someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

"Josh was very well known in our community," another donator wrote. "I know everyone will miss seeing him walking around town, and their daily interactions with him. He is a legend."

Dubbed the legend of Upper Chi, that is exactly how he will be remembered.

The funeral service is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home on Chichester Avenue in Aston, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.