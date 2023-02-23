Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 48K+ Doses Of Fentanyl Seized From NY, Philly Men At Pittsburgh Bus Terminal: AG
Obituaries

John-Tyler Dawes Of Delco Dies Suddenly, 27

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
John-Tyler Dawes.
John-Tyler Dawes. Photo Credit: dawesome95 Instagram

The death of a Pennsylvania teacher is spreading shock and sadness through the communities he was active in.

John-Tyler Dawes, 27, of Delaware County, died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to his obituary.

Born in Neptune, NJ, Dawes graduated from the Delaware County Christian School and later from Messiah College with a degree in education. Dawes was active in various churches in the community and served as a YMCA counselor — "a role he cherished," according to his obituary.

Dawes worked as a science teacher in the Carlisle Area School District at Lamberton Middle School, but had been working as a purchasing and showroom manager at the time of his death, in Upper Darby, according to his obituary.

Those who knew Dawes remembered him as a great friend, passionate Philadelphia sports fan, and talented musician.

Click here for John-Tyler Dawes complete obituary with service information.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.