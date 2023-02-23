John-Tyler Dawes Of Delco Dies Suddenly, 27

The death of a Pennsylvania teacher is spreading shock and sadness through the communities he was active in.

John-Tyler Dawes, 27, of Delaware County, died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to his obituary.

Born in Neptune, NJ, Dawes graduated from the Delaware County Christian School and later from Messiah College with a degree in education. Dawes was active in various churches in the community and served as a YMCA counselor — "a role he cherished," according to his obituary.

Dawes worked as a science teacher in the Carlisle Area School District at Lamberton Middle School, but had been working as a purchasing and showroom manager at the time of his death, in Upper Darby, according to his obituary.

Those who knew Dawes remembered him as a great friend, passionate Philadelphia sports fan, and talented musician.

Click here for John-Tyler Dawes complete obituary with service information.

